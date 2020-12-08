Taiwan government believes the developments in the Somaliland port city of Berbera will have a big impact on the livelihoods of Somalilanders.

Taiwan Ambassador to Somaliland Lou Chen-hwa said Berbera will open up the country to the rest of the world and play a big role in building the economy of the Horn of Africa nation.

While making his first trip to the coastal city since his appointment to head the Taiwan Representative office in Somaliland capital Hargeisa, Lou Chen-hwa said he was impressed with the infrastructure leading to Berbera and the relative security across the country.

“I have visited the old and new ports that are now under construction and almost complete. I also visited the new airport that has also been completed and the main runaway that has also been completed,” Lou Chen-hwa said.

“In fact, this trip to Berbera is a historic milestone for me, as Taiwan Ambassador, in the Republic of Somaliland. I left the capital Hargeisa without any bodyguards and I confidently came to the coastal city of Berbera. I will be doing this trip once or twice a week moving forward,” he added.

Now the world has come to appreciate the ongoing development in Berbera and how it will impact the livelihood of the peace loving Somalilanders.”

Somaliland and Taiwan entered into diplomatic agreement in August with Lou Chen-hwa being named as the first Taiwanese ambassador to Somaliland.

Taiwan has interest in the developments at the Berbera port which is under expansion by the DP World. A free trade zone is also being built in the city while the Berbera international airport which boasts of one of the longest runways in Africa is complete.

By Godfrey Ivudria

Source: Busiweek

