As the world marks the third International Day of Education, the Somaliland government announced the construction of 31 new schools in the rural areas of the country.

The government through the ministry of Education and Science has set aside US Dollars 1.1 million for the project consisting of between 2-4 classrooms, that is, targeting to reach up to 7500 new students this year.

This will be an addition to the 100 schools that were constructed in 2020 with funding from the government, private sector, and international donors. Education Minister Ahmed Mohamed Diriye Egeh said more schools will undergo extensive renovation, upgrade, and re-equipment.

The government will also hire 300 new teachers and an additional 2000 will be trained and licensed by the Ministry.

The minister at the same time stated that his ministry purchased 4,000 solar-powered tablets in which pre-recorded lessons of grade 1 to grade with sign language will be uploaded as a mobile school for the children of the transient pastoralist household.

According to the government, 40% of Somaliland school-age children lack access to basic education which does not meet the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 4, of ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all.

United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres, while marking the International Day of Education, said that: “Education is the foundation for expanding opportunities, transforming economies, fighting intolerance, protecting our planet and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

He added: “We must ensure the full replenishment of the Global Partnership for Education fund, and strengthen global education cooperation.

“We must also step up our efforts to reimagine education – training teachers, bridging the digital divide, and rethinking curricula to equip learners with the skills and knowledge to flourish in our rapidly changing world.

“Let us commit to promoting education for all — today and every day.”

Despite being way behind in the provision of education for all, the Somaliland government has set a target to ensure the number of children going to school increases and the quality of education improves.

Source: Busiweek

