His Excellency the President of the Republic of Somaliland, Musa Bihi Abdi, Received the letters of accreditation to a new – and first – envoy the United Arab Emirates appointed to the Republic of Somaliland, H.E. Abdulla Alnaqbi.

President Bihi received Ambassador Alnaqbi at his office at the State House.

Today, to both countries, marks the beginning of another, higher-level relations.

The UAE is the leading Foreign Direct Investor in Somaliland with the financial support of key projects critical to the Somaliland economy.

The Dubai-based leading ports manager, DP World has committed US$420 million to the development of Somaliland main Red Sea port – Berbera. The innovation and extensions added to the existing port structures, the Free Zone and the dual-carriageway connecting the port to the Wajaale commercial town straddling the border between Ethiopia and Somaliland.

A 400m-quay extension is nearing completion qualifying Berbera as a key entry point of extensive trade volumes to eastern and Horn of Africa countries and, especially, to landlocked Ethiopia.

This latest show of friendship further cements relations between the two countries since the Somaliland parliament approved the DP World projects and the establishment of a UAE naval base in Berbera in 2016.

The UAE joins a growing list of countries that have already opened commercial and diplomatic offices in the capital of Somaliland – a country widely hailed as a beacon of peace and the miracle of Africa contrasting the uncertainty of conflict-ridden Somalia to the south – a junior partner in a failed union between the two countries which lasted from 1960 to 1991. The United Kingdom, Taiwan, Ethiopia, Djibouti and Turkey are among these. Kenya will be officially opening its gates by end of this month.

Somaliland diplomacy has of late matured to an extent that none of the traditionally intransigent elements in the African Union can deny the 30-year-old reality of a democratic, peaceful Somaliland with a straight face.

This latest chapter in Somaliland’s success story comes at a time a select representation of Somalia political stakeholders are conferring at Avizione – the ex-police airstrip in Mogadishu each protected by platoons of his own, wary of the next.

AMISOM has been charged to secure the venue with the UN SRSG, James Swan, and the American Ambassador, Donald Yamamoto, chaperoning the talks.

Somalia army and police roles were reduced to patrolling the streets and cordoning off approaches to the ex-base.

Somalia partners had been frenetically trying to save Somalia from another slide back to irreversible anarchy since last September when an electoral agreement federal members reached with Villa Somalia flopped. Since then, the mandated term of the Farmajo government expires and the opposition declared the unelected government in office illegal withdrawing all recognition of its legitimacy as a caretaker.

Somalilanders at all levels, expectedly, warmly welcomed Ambassador Alnaqbi and the office he represented. Below is a sample of Tweets effusing the new development.

The President of the Republic of Somaliland, His Excellency @musebiihi Abdi has received the credentials of the United Arab Emirates Ambassador to the Republic of #Somaliland, H.E. Amb. Abdulla Alnaqbi.#Somaliland is ready to strengthen brotherhood and cooperation with @uaegov. https://t.co/SVNU7Lb7N2 — Presidency | Republic of Somaliland (@Presidencysl_) March 13, 2021

UAE Ambassador to the Republic of #Somaliland presented his credentials and a message of goodwill from the @uaegov to president @musebiihi this morning.#Somaliland – #UAE bilateral relation is historic and the two nations are committed to further strengthen and flourish. pic.twitter.com/VIuny0UFlX — Somaliland in Kenya (@SomalilandinKe) March 13, 2021

The Pres of the Rep of #Somaliland HE Muse Bihi Abdi @musebiihi receieves letters of credence from the #UAE Representative to #Somaliland Amb. Abdalla Alnaqbi. Welcome Ambassador to the ‘Beacon of hope and Peace’ in the HoA. @UAEthio @UAE_Forsan https://t.co/uu6gQmf6xn — Barkhad M. Kaariye (@BarkhadKaariye) March 13, 2021

Going places! #Somaliland is certainly on an inexorable path towards its rightful place in the world and the #UAE joins a growing list of countries who rightly recognize that! https://t.co/xNgHFPIHAp — Hassan Heiss (@JIbrahimj) March 13, 2021

President @musebiihi of the republic of #Somaliland received credentials from the UAE Ambassador to the republic of Somaliland H.E Abdulla Alnaqbi, opening doors for the UAE embassy in Hargeisa, the capital of our nation. https://t.co/KzkkUxoKmL — Ismael Shirwac (@Ismael_Shirwac) March 13, 2021

The President of the Republic of Somaliland H.E. @musebiihi accepted the diplomatic credentials of Amb Abdulla Alnaqbi, the newly posted United Arab Emirates Ambassador to the Republic of Somaliland. pic.twitter.com/RF6BlqYQVn — Republic of Somaliland in Taiwan (@SomalilandinTW) March 13, 2021

The UAE has become first Arab country to have an official representative in Somaliland.A historic step forward for the ties between the 2 countries as this comes at a time of a greater need for enhanced UAE partnership in tackling poverty,Covid19 & threats to regional stability. pic.twitter.com/z8I3ZGrIkx — Yusuf Gabobe (@yGabobe) March 13, 2021

A major step forward for the two countries. Any follow up on the Kenya — Somaliland relationship post presidential meeting in 2020? We are we in terms of cultivating a genuine bilateral relationship between the two states? https://t.co/Qt53tZIgO8 — M. AHMED (@MustafaAhmed42) March 13, 2021

It looks like that 2021 will become succesful year for Somaliland.

First Emirati Ambassador arrived today , soon to be followed by Kenya.

Also some US officials advised that diplomatic cooperation with Somaliland must increase#Somaliland #Somalia #Mogadishu #Hargeisa pic.twitter.com/uNHYxmjsz5 — SomaliaNews (@SomaliaNews252) March 13, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Reddit

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Skype

Email

Facebook

Pocket

Tumblr

Print



Like this: Like Loading...