Kenya, Côte d’Ivoire, and Rwanda Among Fastest-growing African Economies in 2023 – World Bank

In Côte d’Ivoire, the largest economy in the West African Economic and Monetary Union (WAEMU), real GDP grew 5.4 per cent YoY in the first quarter of 2023, up from 5.3 per cent in the previous quarter. More recent activity indicators point to a more upbeat outlook for the second quarter. Industrial output growth sharply accelerated in May, thanks to robust manufacturing activity—particularly food and plastics. Electricity, gas, and water production also sped up in May.