“The idea was created 10 years ago when there was a lot of piracy out of Africa’s Horn,” said Claus Bindslev, co-founder and chairman of FairFishing. “We were some guys in Denmark talking about why are they pirates? Why aren’t they fishermen?”

Somali fishermen landing fish in the harbour after a three day fishing trip at sea.

The outbreak of civil war in 1991, a tsunami in 2004 and severe droughts led to unemployment, criminal activity and food insecurity around the Horn of Africa, Bindslev explained.

“All the men who had been at sea went to the civil war,” said Bindslev. “Therefore, all the experience and all the know-how about catching fish in the local communities disappeared. So, we have a whole new generation and older people who don’t know anything about fish.”

The UN estimates exports of fishery products earned Somalia $15 million in 1989, but “the civil war arrested the steady growth of this trade.”

The collapse in the rule of law also opened up Somali waters to unregulated fishing from foreign vessels, which many Somali fishermen blamed for reducing their catch and driving them towards piracy.

The FairFishing model

FairFishing operates in two semi-autonomous regions of Somalia, Somaliland and Puntland. The first step it takes is to sell ice to fishermen, so that they can keep their fish fresh, says Bindslev.

“Then the price for a fish rises from around 50 cents to $2 from the station and between $4 and $6 from the market because it is cool and clean,” he said.

Some of the FairFishing staff, including local management, board members and fishers, gathered outside the fish station in Berbera, Somaliland.

The NGO says it now works with more than 25 fishing businesses, which collectively own more than 50 boats and 20 shops.

One business that buys ice from FairFishing is Berbera Tannery, which has 10 boats and more than 70 employees. Its daily catch ranges between 850 kilograms (1,874 pounds) and 1,300 kilograms (2,866 pounds) and the ice allows it to keep fish fresh long enough to sell in the neighboring country of Djibouti, says the company.

“FairFishing is very important,” said Mohammed Yusuf, Berbera Tannery’s managing director. “Fishing helps Somaliland to create jobs. All of our boats are registered in Somaliland and all our fishermen are from Somaliland.”