“None of the police has ever apologised to you. You could have been a national hero, but the dereliction of duty has claimed your life, along with a few hundred innocent lives,” a person said on Weibo.

“The reprimand of Doctor Li will be a shame in China’s anti-epidemic history. Doctor Li alerted the public at the expense of his life. Wuhan police station still hasn’t recalled that reprimand notice even after his death,” said another.

On December 30, Li warned his medical school classmates in an online chat group that a Sars-like illness had stricken several patients in a Wuhan hospital and that all of them were quarantined in the emergency department.

The same day, local health authorities announced that the city had confirmed 27 cases of a new type of virus, most of them linked to a seafood market.

However, Li and seven other people who shared information about the outbreak – including at least three other doctors – were summoned by the local police and forced to sign a letter promising to make no further disclosures concerning the disease.

Li was forced to sign a letter promising to make no further disclosures concerning the disease. Photo: Weibo

In early January, China’s state broadcaster CCTV accused the eight people in Wuhan of spreading what the government called rumours.