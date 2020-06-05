Disinformation has metastasized among Somalis in the United States and abroad.

The latest iteration is a video, with Somali subtitles, in which a white American man in his 60s, asserts that Bill Gates — who is funding coronavirus vaccine research — is planning to “track every human who has been vaccinated with a coronavirus vaccine … with a nano-size microchip.” He labels Mr. Gates “an enemy of the human race,” “an enemy of Almighty God” and an “evil man.” The accompanying Somali text implores the recipient to “please, listen to the end” and exclaims, “Scary!” Indeed, it is scary that these messages are being used to terrorize vulnerable populations already struggling with the enormous disruptions of a pandemic.

How, when, where and why these messages spread through a network of Somalis inside and outside the United States remains a question. Does each ethnic community have its own special network of disinformation?

Anti-vaccine advocates were already preying on the doubts some Somali-Americans were grappling with because Somali children in the West are reported to have higher autism rates compared with other black children. As a consequence, in 2017, there was a measles outbreak in the Somali community in Minnesota, where measles vaccination rates among Somali-American children stood at 42 percent, compared to 91 percent among non-Somali children. Thankfully, the numbers are improving again, but remain much below the 95 percent coverage needed to achieve heard immunity for measles.

A vaccine is likely to be the only hope we have of eradicating the coronavirus. If too many Americans continue to doubt the value of vaccines, coverage will be low and success could be elusive.

In the developing world, particularly Africa, misinformation compounds the mistrust of Western-endorsed public health campaigns that have been a remnant of colonialism and a result of such Western-backed fiascos as the American government’s use of polio vaccination as a cover to find Osama bin Laden.

We have seen the catastrophic effect of that mistrust in South Africa’s early denial of the AIDS epidemic. In Tanzania, the president, despite the deaths of several members of Parliament from Covid-19, has adopted a dangerous mix of denialism and miracle-cure mongering to address the epidemic in his nation.

It is also problematic when misinformation can be tied to the White House or when a prominent French doctor suggested that vaccine trials should be conducted on Africans, “a bit like it is done for some studies on AIDS,” on prostitutes.