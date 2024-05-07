US, Taiwan Advance Commitment to Economic and Trade Cooperation

Taiwan and the U.S. concluded an in-person negotiating round for the U.S.-Taiwan Initiative on 21st-Century Trade, wrapping up May 3 in Taipei City, highlighting the two sides’ commitment to advancing economic and trade cooperation.

According to the Executive Yuan, Yang Jen-ni, deputy trade representative of the Office of Trade Negotiations led the Taiwan delegation in the talks. Representatives exchanged views on proposed texts, including in the areas of agriculture, labor, and the environment.

Dialogue on the environment included deepening collaboration in green enterprises and economic decarbonization, information exchange and preservation of natural resources in response to urgent challenges.

On labor issues, the two sides discussed the protection of internationally recognized labor rights, including the elimination of forced labor in global supply chains, and discussed the role and responsibilities of enterprises in the protection of labor rights. Taiwan and the U.S. will cooperate on the development of more inclusive trade policies, creation of opportunities and gender equality, to demonstrate that trade can be a positive force for good.

In agricultural discussions, topics included regulations to promote agricultural trade through scientific, risk-based decision-making, and transparent and improved regulatory practices. The two countries also discussed cooperative mechanisms for food security, innovative technology and other practices to increase productivity; reduce land, water and fuel use; and contribute to climate adaptation and resilience.

The EY also noted that a cross-party group from both the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate participated in the conferences and exchanged views with the EY Office of Trade Negotiations. (POC-E)

