Taiwan Representative to Somaliland Updates Kenya, Uganda Taiwanese Communities

Representative Allen Lou meets with Taiwanese communities in Kenya, Uganda

Taiwan Representative to Somaliland Allen C. Lou (羅震華) recently embarked on an East Africa tour to meet with overseas Taiwanese and highlight their achievements.

Lou traveled to Kenya and Uganda to exchange views and listen to their suggestions and concerns.

Throughout the trip, Luo expressed sincere gratitude on behalf of the Taiwan government to the overseas Taiwanese for their efforts in promoting Taiwan. The Taiwan Representative Office in Somalia has established platforms such as a chamber of commerce and an emergency relief association to strengthen cooperation between Taiwan and the Somaliland private sector and to promote a positive image of Taiwan in East Africa.

In Kenya, Luo presented a congratulatory letter to the president of the Taiwanese Emergency Assistance Association in Kenya, Chang Hao-ning (張皓寧) on behalf of the Chair of the Overseas Community Affairs Commission, Hsu Chia-ching (徐佳青).

In Uganda, Luo presented an appointment letter for an overseas Taiwanese advisor to the president of the Uganda-Taiwan Chamber of Commerce, Chou Ting-hsuan (周庭選). The representative also attended the opening ceremony of the first Taiwanese snack shop in the capital of Kampala.

The shop, aptly named Taiwan-to-Uganda (T2U), works with overseas NGOs and local farmers to promote local agricultural products.

Lou praised the Taiwanese in Africa for being excellent goodwill ambassadors. Despite their small numbers, these communities are an extension of Taiwan’s strength, he said, adding that the Somaliland representative office will continue to listen to their suggestions.

Taiwan and Somaliland forged closer ties in 2020, mutually setting up representative offices in Taipei and Hargeisa. Because of its geographical location, Somaliland acts as a gateway to Eastern Africa and the rest of the continent and is able to facilitate travel and logistics needs for Taiwanese traveling in the region.

By Kelvin Chen

Taiwan News

Share this: Twitter

Reddit

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Skype

Email

Facebook

Pocket

Tumblr

Print



Like this: Like Loading...