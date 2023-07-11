Dahabshiil Rushes Birr20 Million to the Affected in the Jigjiga Market Fire

Dahabshiil Group donated 20 million birr to businesses affected by the fire at Jigjiga’s Taiwan Market in the capital city of the Somali state in Ethiopia, on Friday evening.

Dahabshiil CEO Abdiarshid Duale who traveled to the city of Jigjiga and met with the president of Ethiopia’s Somali regional government said that they donated 20 million birr.

“We urge Somalis in the region and diaspora to contribute through the Emergency Committee. We are waiving our commission for all donations to the committee,” said Duale.

Dahabshiil Group become the first company who pledged support to the affected businesses by the fire at Jigjiga’s Taiwan Market.

The fire that broke out in Jigjiga city, Somali regional state, has been put under control before it spread to other districts of the city

A delegation led by regional president Mustafa Omer along with federal & regional officials arrived at the site to assess the damages.

Earlier in the morning a rescue group arrived at the scene from neighboring Hargeisa, the capital city of Somaliland. It is recalled that the Somali region sent a rescue team in April last year when a massive fire broke out in the Waaheen market of Hargeisa City.

The cause of the fire, which engulfed a major shopping district known as the New Taiwan Market, has not been determined yet, as is the extent of the damage it caused. But aerial pictures released by SRTV Somali show the seriousness of the fire.

Earlier in the fire, local authorities in the region coordinated efforts involving firefighters, emergency prevention teams, security forces, and medical professionals, among others, to help contain the fire.

