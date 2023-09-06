Taiwan Donates 300 Tons of Food Supplies to Somaliland

aiwan on Monday (Sept. 4) donated food supplies to Somaliland.

Taiwan Representative to Somaliland Allen C. Lou (羅震華) handed over 300 tons of rice and food provisions from Taiwan NGO Simply Help Foundation to the chair of Somaliland’s National Disaster Preparedness and Food Reserve Authority, Faisal Ali Sh. Mohamed in a small ceremony.

The mayor of Berbera, Abdishakur Mohamoud Hassan, and the governor of Sahil, Ali Abdi Abdilahi, were also present, according to a Taiwan Representative Office in Somaliland press release.

On Aug. 28, Taiwan donated US$2 million (NT$6.4 million) to the Somaliland Ministry of Finance Development, a portion of which was used to purchase the food package. More than 10,000 families will benefit from the provisions.

Aside from humanitarian assistance, Taiwan continues to pursue development cooperation with Somaliland in the fields of healthcare, agriculture, ICT, and education, showcasing that the “Taiwan Model” is truly for the people, the Taiwan representative office said. The office added that it looks forward to seeing more people benefiting from timely support and for more international partners to join its efforts.

Taiwan and Somaliland forged closer ties in 2020, mutually setting up representative offices in Taipei and Hargeisa.

By Kelvin Chen

Taiwan News

