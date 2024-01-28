Somaliland: The Unlikely Country That Can Solve the Red Sea Houthi Crisis

A major opportunity to tackle the Red Sea crisis is “staring Britain in the face” if it is willing to end 33 years of an “unfair” diplomatic isolation of a former outpost of the Empire. With the UK and USA firing at Houthi targets in Yemen after terrorists have attempted to target shipping through one of the key trade routes in the world, the UK has a major Brexit opportunity to finally embrace an important ally.

Former Defence Secretary Sir Gavin Williamson, who has been a close adviser and friend to Rishi Sunak in the past, is leading the push for the UK to formally recognise its former protectorate Somaliland.

The country on the Horn of Africa with a 531-mile coastline, has in effect been in dependent for 33 years and operating as a stable democracy but gone unrecognised because of a huge international dispute.

Somaliland has gone unrecognised because neighbouring Somalia lays claim to it. The lack of formal recognition has persisted though Somaliland has been operating as a stable, democratic, independent state for 33 years while for much of that period Somalia has been riven with civil war, a base for piracy and in effect under the control of competing warlords.

To make matters worse, Somaliland’s government believes that Houthi terrorists are running supplies through the mountainous region of Somalia near their border.

Sir Gavin first picked up the issue when he was Defence Secretary and recognised the strategic importance of Somaliland as well as their case for recognition.

The country’s major port of Berbera is a key haven for shipping, a significant important export point for East Africa and a potential location to base UK and US warships.

The former cabinet minister told Express.co.uk that the lack of recognition of the country which has strong links and affection for the UK is “unfair and unjust”.

But with the military crisis in the Red Sea and a deal struck with Somaliland in a memorandum of understanding by Ethiopia, there are hopes that the UK can act.

Ethiopia’s recognition of Somaliland came as a result of it needing an ally with a port after it lost its coastline with the independence of Eritrea. But the diplomatic move underlined the problems with the issue with large organised protests in Somalia claiming that Ethiopia was trying to grab its coastline.