We’re now, as a country, presented with a question: At what point do we reclaim our status as a sovereign nation that takes itself seriously?

That question has been presented to us by categorically the most pristine kakistocrat in all of our governing class, this being Ilhan “Bro-Fo” Omar, the Somali Islamist Muslim, likely violator of our immigration laws, who serves as a member of the House of Representatives from a majority-white district of Minnesota and is now openly advocating for the United States government to become a vassal state of Somalia.

So much fo the oath of office, folks. Exactly what are we as a country to make of this?:

This was three days ago, as of this writing, and it did not go unnoticed:

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis called Tuesday for Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar to be expelled from Congress, denaturalized as a U.S. citizen and deported back to Somalia in response to a speech where she said her primary job in Congress is to protect Somali interests.

Omar has faced criticism from Republicans in Congress as well after a Jan. 27 speech has gone viral of her remarks to Somalian leaders in Minnesota.

Omar was speaking in Somali in her speech and did not mention her support for the U.S. and instead said she was “Somalian first, Muslim second” and that she was “here to protect the interests of Somalia from inside the U.S. system,” according to a translation of her speech shared on Twitter by Ambassador Rhoda J. Elmi, the deputy minister of Foreign Affairs of Somaliland.

Omar also reportedly said: “While I am in Congress, no one will take Somalia’s sea. The United States will not back others to rob us. So, do not lose sleep over that,” Newsweek reported.

Our buddy John Daniel Davidson at the Federalist was similarly unimpressed:

In light of Omar’s candidness, it’s fair to ask: Why is she allowed to serve in Congress? Why is she even allowed to remain in the United States? Omar is an immigrant and a U.S. citizen, but clearly she is not an American. She appears to have no allegiance to her adopted country — a country that took her in, sheltered and protected her, provided a safe haven from the chaos and violence of her homeland, and elevated her to a position of power and influence.

Omar herself is of course an antisemite and a radical leftist. Her remarks are only important because they illustrate how her presence in the United States is a searing indictment of our entire immigration system and much of our foreign policy over the last 40 years. We should never have allowed people like her into our country, and by “people like her” I don’t have race in mind. I mean people whose national allegiances lie with other lands and other people, and whose priorities and way of life are incompatible with American republicanism and our national character.

Davidson is absolutely correct that Omar is not an American in any meaningful sense of the word. From her dismissive comments on 9/11 to her equating American actions with the atrocities of the Taliban and Hamas, and now to this, it’s very obvious that she’s anti-American.

And, of course, it’s fairly apparent she isn’t even compliant with the immigration laws that allowed her here in the first place:

“Persistent claims that leftist congresswoman Ilhan Omar married her own brother to get around US immigration laws may be legitimized by what appears to be a conclusive DNA test.

The results of the test assert that there is a 99.999998% chance that Omar and her second husband Ahmed Elmi are siblings.

The report, drawn up by Endeavor DNA Laboratories does not name either Omar or Elmi, instead referring to them as ‘Sibling 1’ and ‘Sibling 2.’ DailyMail.com understands that Omar is Sibling 1.

It says that Sibling 1’s sample was garnered from a cigarette butt and Sibling 2’s from a drinking straw.

Omar has never before been known publicly to be a smoker, although her third husband Tim Mynett is. However, a grainy picture of her with a cigarette in her mouth, said to have been taken outside her home in Washington, D.C. appears as part of the evidence gathered in an intensive investigation by a shadowy conservative group.”

The case for Omar’s incestuous marriage took a hit when the Minnesota GOP operative pushing it was arrested and eventually put away for sex trafficking, which only confirms what everybody knows — the political ruling class in this country is utterly and pervasively depraved, and this truth cuts across partisan lines. It doesn’t invalidate the obvious fact that Ilhan Omar doesn’t give a fig about the laws, mores, values, intellectual foundations, or people of the United States of America.

Marrying your brother to get him into the country so that he can rate cheaper college tuition is something almost nobody would do.

But Ilhan Omar will do things others refuse.

And that is a quality that is more important to have as a member of the political class, and particularly on the Democrat side of that elite, than intelligence, virtue, creativity, honor, or work ethic.

Which is true in all corrupt, tyrannical political operations. There must be people willing to dive deeper into the muck than the rest.

But that brings us back to the question: She has robbed us of any possible delusions about whom she is. What do we do about it?

Should we follow Ron DeSantis’ advice and go the entire way? Should she be dumped out of Congress, denaturalized, and sent back to the failed state to which she clearly owes more allegiance than the country that has given her the comfortable, privileged, and strangely powerful life she currently enjoys?

Sadly, nobody really thinks that’s in the offing.

Should she at least be removed from Congress?

It wouldn’t seem as though that would be so high a hill to climb. Omar is certainly an embarrassment to the Democrats. Several of them are Jewish; given her constant stream of anti-Semitic comments, you’d have to think they’d vote her off the island in order to save themselves the grief she otherwise brings down on them.

And, yet, that hasn’t materialized.

Could it be that a sitting congresswoman gives a public speech, recorded and published on the web, that openly proclaims allegiance to a country not the United States and further dictates that American interests must be subsumed to the interests of that other country most demonstrably not an ally of ours — and no negative consequences flow?

Would she even be voted out of office in Minnesota’s 5th District?

I noted before that the district is majority white. Some 60 percent of its population is white, while 17 percent is black and 10 percent Hispanic.

Its per-capita income was $48,938 according to 2022 Census data. Its median household income was $77,732. Those numbers reflect a higher-than-average per-capita income and a lower-than-average median household income, a dichotomy explained by a low marriage rate (only 40 percent of the district is married) and a low fertility rate.

It isn’t some great mass of Somali immigrants who make Ilhan Omar the congresswoman from Minnesota’s 5th District. It’s left-leaning, childless, mostly single white people who are doing that.

And she’s now telling them in no uncertain terms that she doesn’t represent them. She’s far more interested in Mogadishu than she is in Minneapolis.

Nobody in a position to do anything about it — at least, as of this writing, it looks like nobody — seems to want to address that.

The old saying goes that you get what you tolerate. Are we really going to continue to tolerate Ilhan Omar? And if we are, then what exactly is our claim to status as a nation at all, much less a great nation?

Davidson wrote that the Ilhan Omar story cuts to a fundamental problem with our immigration system if someone so hostile to our founding principles as she would be offered the opportunity to become a citizen. He’s right, but it’s worse than that. We’re not even asking that members of Congress be held to their oaths of office. Those clearly mean nothing to Omar, and by allowing her to stay in power, we’re signaling that they mean nothing to us either.

At a bare minimum, the National Republican Congressional Committee should be working to make Ilhan Omar — not to mention the utterly corrupt and painfully obnoxious Cori Bush — the face of their opposition in House races this fall. If there is no political will to lance this boil on the body politic, it has to, at least, be politically monetized.

But can we count on that?

We’ll see. I wish there were more reason for optimism on that score.

