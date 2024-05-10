Somalia: Atalanta Confirms Pirate Attack of a Frigate Off the Bosaso Coast

Operation ATALANTA confirms the suspicious approach to the Marshall Islands-flagged Merchant Vessel CHRYSTAL ARCTIC at 100 NM North of Bosaso (Somalia), with an exchange of fire between the security team of the Merchant Ship and a skiff with suspected pirates on board.

After the attack was repelled by the merchant ship private security team, one of ATALANTA warships in the vicinity has been the first actor to respond. Currently, the frigate has taken charge of the 6 suspected pirates, securing their physical integrity due to the unsafe condition of their skiff and treating some of them with injuries of varied severity.

ATALANTA forces are conducting the investigation on the event by gathering evidence for the assessment of the situation.

The EU operation – European Union Naval Force Operation ATALANTA – EUNAVFOR ATALANTA – contributes to the maritime security in the North Western Indian Ocean

