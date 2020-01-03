BERLIN — European politicians on Friday warned of the potential for a violent blowback after the United States killed Iran’s top military commander. The British and German governments called for a de-escalation after the United States announced overnight that President Trump had ordered the killing of Soleimani. German government deputy spokesperson Ulrike Demmer said it marked a “dangerous escalation point.” British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Britain had always recognized “the aggressive threat” posed by Soleimani but “further conflict is in none of our interests.” Some U.S. allies urged their citizens to leave Iraq immediately.