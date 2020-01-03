Live Updates By Louisa Loveluck and Adam Taylor 

Iran vowed to exact “severe revenge” on the United States after a drone strike killed Qasem Soleimani, one of the country’s top military figures, early Friday near the Baghdad airport. The targeted killing increased tensions in the region and caused U.S. outposts and personnel to brace for retaliatory attacks. The attack also upset global markets and sent oil prices shooting upward. Here are key points of what we know:

• Soleimani was a towering figure who was key in training Iran’s proxies around the region, especially in Iraq.

• Iran has vowed to retaliate against the United States. The U.S. Embassy in Iraq has called on all U.S. citizens to leave the country immediately.

• Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Soleimani was planning new attacks against U.S. diplomats in the region and stressed that Washington is committed to de-escalation.

• Iraq’s politicians have roundly condemned the strike, describing it as both a violation of its sovereignty and the agreement allowing U.S. forces in the country.

8:03 p.m.

Iraq militia warns of ‘grave consequences’

BEIRUT — Iraq’s Kataib Hezbollah, an Iran-backed militia whose rocket attack last Friday on U.S. troops in Iraq precipitated the sudden escalation in tensions, warned Friday that the United States would face “grave consequences” for the killing of Soleimani and the group’s deputy leader.

The strike “places Iraq, the region, and the world in front of a dangerous juncture, the consequences of which may lead towards a war that spares none” the militia warned in a statement. “This will be the beginning of the end of the American presence in Iraq and the region.”

Members of Iraq’s Kataib Hezbollah and of the Hashed al-Shaabi, a mostly Shiite network of local armed groups trained and armed by Iran, demonstrate outside the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad on Dec. 31. (Ahmad Al-Rubaye/AFP/Getty Images)

Kataib Hezbollah is one of dozens of Shiite militias in Iraq that fall under the umbrella of the Popular Mobilization Forces, or Hashd Shaabi, whose deputy leader Jamal Jaafar Ibrahimi, known as Abu Mahdi al-Mohandis, was also killed. It was considered one of the most directly influenced by Iran and was regarded as an extension of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Qods Force, which Soleimani commanded.

The United States is holding Kataib Hezbollah responsible for an escalating campaign of rocket attacks targeting Iraqi bases where U.S. troops are present that culminated in the death last week of a U.S. contractor in Kirkuk. The U.S. airstrikes carried out in response against Kataib Hezbollah bases last Sunday triggered the attempt to storm the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad by thousands of militia supporters on Tuesday. The group had agreed to leave the embassy perimeter a day before Soleimani was targeted.

By Liz Sly

7:22 p.m.

Former acting CIA director says there will be ‘dead civilian Americans’ as a result of strike

WASHINGTON — Michael Morell, the former acting CIA director under the Obama administration, told “CBS This Morning” that “there will be dead Americans, dead civilian Americans, as a result of this” airstrike, adding that a response could come “possibly over the next few days.”

Morell said that Iraq was the most likely place where U.S. citizens would come under threat, but he also pointed toward Lebanon, Bahrain and other places where Tehran-aligned militias operate. “This sets a precedent that senior officials are fair game,” Morell added.

Iranian hard-liners and their allies were likely to rally after the killing of a popular figure, said Morell, who retired from the agency in 2013 and has criticized the Trump administration. “I think we’ve now ended any hope of keeping Iraq out of Iran’s arms,” Morell said, suggesting that Iraqi politicians may now move to expel U.S. troops from the country.

By Adam Taylor
6:43 p.m.

Menendez says he was not briefed by Trump administration on strike

WASHINGTON — Sen. Robert Menendez (N.J.), the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and a prominent voice on Iran policy, said he was not briefed on the Soleimani strike and called on the Trump administration to deliver more answers to Congress on what prompted the attack.

“I fear that this administration used tactics but has no strategy in the long term,” Menendez said in an MSNBC appearance, “and what we cannot accept is a march to an unauthorized war.”

Before he was killed in Baghdad on Jan. 3, Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani rose from an impoverished childhood to lead Iran’s proxy efforts across the Middle East. (Alexa Ard, Sarah Parnass/The Washington Post)

Lawmakers “need to see the facts,” he added. “If they can prove through the intelligence that this was an imminent threat against U.S. interests and personnel and that it was defensive in nature, then maybe it has the authority to [strike Soleimani]. But if they cannot … we see a gradual march to military action directly or indirectly with Iran, that has not been authorized by Congress. And if that’s where you’re headed, then you need to come to Congress to get an authorization for the use of military force.”

Menendez also speculated about possible retaliatory attacks that Iran may be considering, ranging from actions by proxy groups against U.S. allies such as Israel and Saudi Arabia, to targeting the region’s oil production capacity, to even attacks on the U.S. homeland.

“They can have sleeper cells in the United States,” he said. “It is possible to see sympathizers and supporters of the Quds Force in Iran make attacks here.”

By Mike DeBonis

6:09 p.m.

Trump tweets that United States has been paying Iraq ‘Billions of Dollars a year’

WASHINGTON — Trump tweeted Friday morning that the United States has been paying large sums of money to Iraq “on top of all else we have done for them” and criticized the influence of Iran in the country.

“The people of Iraq don’t want to be dominated & controlled by Iran, but ultimately, that is their choice,” Trump added, before tweeting that the people of Iraq were not happy with the influence of Iran over their country. “It will never end well!”

By Adam Taylor

