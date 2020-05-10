Somalia ambassador to Egypt and the Arab League Abdikani Mohamed Wa’ays has died in Kuwait after contracting COVID19.

Sources said the diplomat was admitted to hospital last week and later tested positive for the deadly pandemic.

Prime Minister Hassan Khaire mourned the late diplomat and termed him a dedicated servant to his country.

“My deepest condolences to the Somali people and the family of our ambassador to Egypt and the Arab League, Ambassador Abdiqani Muhumed Wa’ays. We will remember his long service to the country. May Allah have mercy on him,” the PM said.

Sources said the long serving diplomat had been battling diabetes for a long time.

The veteran diplomat served in various capacities in the foreign affairs docket since the 1970s.

Wa’ays becomes the second high profile Somali to die of COVID19. Former prime minister succumbed to the disease in London last month.

Source: Hiiraan Online