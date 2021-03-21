Ramla Ali dominated Bec Connolly over six rounds, winning 60-55 on the referee’s scorecard at the SSE Arena in Wembley ahead of Lawrence Okolie’s WBO cruiserweight title fight against Krzysztof Glowacki
Ramla Ali enhanced her growing reputation as she sealed a one-sided points victory over Bec Connolly at the SSE Arena in Wembley.
The Somalia-born boxer displayed her classy ring skills from the opening bell, nearly stopping Connolly with a sustained attack before completing her second professional victory.
Connolly somehow withstood that barrage of punches but again looked in desperate trouble after tiring in the fifth.
A cut over Ali’s eye late in that round, though, meant she was happy to take her foot off the gas as she cruised to a comfortable decision win, 60-55 on the referee’s scorecard.
“I think I did really well today,” the 31-year-old told Sky Sports.
“There was a huge weight difference, I could feel it in the ring. I tried my best to not let her push me about.
“I tried to maintain my boxing at all times and I was like, no you’re not pushing me about. This is my ring today! She’s tough.”
By Jack Collins
Source: Skysports