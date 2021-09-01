As the world watches the fall of Afghanistan in horror, African jihadists are looking with glee.

“We are winning,” said Iyad Ag Ghaly, the head of Nusrat-al-Islam, a powerful Al Qaeda umbrella group wreaking havoc across western Africa.

“God is great,” proclaimed the media arm of Al-Shabab, the terrorist group which has brought Somalia to its knees.

While there are huge differences between the regions, the West’s panicked retreat from Kabul and the collapse of Afghanistan have raised serious questions for the world’s youngest continent leaders.

Over the last decade, violent jihadist groups have expanded across Africa at an alarming rate, enticing thousands of disillusioned young men to their ranks with the promises of paradise, power and easy money.

Now countries with a combined population greater than Europe – Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso, Chad, Cameroon, Nigeria, Somalia, DR Congo and Mozambique – are all are struggling to fend off their own dizzyingly complex insurgent movements.

Often African jihadists claim some affiliation to groups like Al Qaeda and Isil in the Middle East. But this is almost always just a branding exercise – their fight is fundamentally a local one, born out of a quagmire of state decay, elite corruption and rampant foreign exploitation.