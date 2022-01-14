Now, an international team of experts led by Cambridge University researchers have established that the fossil is much older than previously calculated.

They figured this out by dating the chemical fingerprints of volcanic ash layers that were found above and below the sediments in which the fossils were found.

Study lead author Dr Céline Vidal, said: “Using these methods, the generally accepted age of the Omo fossils is under 200,000 years, but there’s been a lot of uncertainty around this date.

As part of a four-year project, Dr Vidal and her colleagues have been attempting to date all the major volcanic eruptions in the Ethiopian Rift around the time of the emergence of Homo sapiens, a period known as the late Middle Pleistocene.