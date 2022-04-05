Mr. Abdirashid Duale of the Dahabshiil Group of Companies speaking to BBC Somali Service announced that the business community is ready to assist in reconstructing and restoring the lifeline of the people who lost their businesses in the Waaheen market fire.

Mr. Abdirashid Dualeh speaking to the BBC Somali reiterated the business community’s unwavering support and cooperation to rebuild the market.

He added, “As we are all aware, on Friday night, a massive fire engulfed the Waaheen market of Hargeisa, injuring 25 people and destroying thousands of small businesses.

“The fire whose effects has being felt locally and in the East African region destroyed businesses in the main market, causing losses ranging from $1.5 billion to $2 billion, according to a preliminary report released by a national task force investigating the fire”, said Mr. Abdirashid Duale.

He went on to say, “We in the business community met and discussed ways to help those who lost their source of revenue in the fire, be it in form of advice or monetary assistance. During the series of meetings, we decided to organize funds and sought out those who are eligible so as to urgently assist those who are most vulnerable affected by the fire such as the small-scale traders who don’t have other means to generate income or businesses of which they depend on.

“I also encourage those Somalis living in the diaspora to contribute and at the same time urge other companies, and international NGOs based across Somaliland and the wider region to join us and donate funds to support those affected as they begin the work of rebuilding their lives and communities,” Abdirashid said.

Lastly, Mr. Abdirashid Duale said, “So many lives have been impacted. Dahabshiil Group of Companies is ready to support those businesses affected by the fire of whom many used our banking and Somtel E-Dahab services. We hope that this support will help the community and the team of responders as they begin to recover and rebuild.

