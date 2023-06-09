Sudan’s Rapid Decline into War Evokes Somalia’s Catastrophic Collapse

With its citizens fleeing and many of its cities on fire, Sudan is hurtling toward the kind of collapse that devastated Somalia more than three decades ago at the outbreak of its still-ongoing civil war, regional analysts warn.

“It’s easy to overstate comparisons, but there are striking echoes of Somalia,” said Murithi Mutiga, Africa head of think tank International Crisis Group. He ticked them off: the intensity of fighting in urban areas, violence in the capital, the fragmentation of forces, the communal nature of the fighting and the deliberate destruction of civilian infrastructure.

Seven weeks after fighting erupted between Sudan’s military and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, neither side has landed a knockout blow. The Sudanese military last month paused talks sponsored by the United States and Saudi Arabia, accusing the RSF of repeatedly violating a cease-fire agreement.

“Leadership on both sides see this as fighting for their lives … That has made the job of diplomacy so much harder,” Mutiga said. “The risk of state collapse is particularly high and there is also a risk of jihadi infiltration — another parallel with Somalia.”

People fill water in barrels mounted on donkey-pulled carts in southern Khartoum, Sudan, in April. (AFP/Getty Images)

Somalia’s collapse in 1991, after clan warlords overthrew a dictator, then turned on each other, triggered a famine, the intervention of United Nations peacekeepers and the U.S. military, and a three-decade-long civil war that evolved into an al-Qaida-linked Islamist insurgency.