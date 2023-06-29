11 Books in Translation from East Africa, from Mauritius to Burundi

My most recent quest to find you the very best books in translation took me to Eastern Africa, where I sought out literature from Burundi, Comoros, Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya, Madagascar, French Southern Territories, Malawi, Mauritius, Mayotte, Mozambique, Reunion, Rwanda, Seychelles, Somalia, South Sudan, Tanzania, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

It’s worth noting that the impact of colonialism also impacts the language used by many of these writers. Some countries listed above don’t have literature on this list because their writers primarily work in English, and while those countries certainly deserve their own list, my series focuses specifically on books that are in translation from non–English languages.

As with too many of these lists, there are a number of books that simply aren’t available. The Dry Stump by Aldin Mutembei, a novel about the history of the AIDS health crisis in Tanzania written in Swahili. I also couldn’t find Shinega’s Village, a translation by Wolf Leslau of the first novel published in Chaha, written by Ethiopian author Sahle Sellassie, or The Strange Bride by Grace Ogot, translated from Dholuo by Okoth Okombo. I found it interesting and telling that I had so much trouble finding these books that were written in non-colonialist languages, and less trouble finding books written in Portuguese and French from the same region.

But not to worry: I was still able to find 11 excellent books in translation for you to sink your teeth into this month. These books dig into colonialism, government, and justice; tackle issues of gender, sex, and marriage; and zoom in to tragic historic events. I hope you enjoy these reads as much as I did!

As always, please note that while I took great care to list content warnings where I could, things can fall through the cracks. Please do additional research on the recommended titles if needed.

Eve Out of her Ruins by Ananda Devi, translated from French by Jeffrey Zuckerman On the island of Mauritius, a young magnetic teenager named Eve is willing to do whatever she needs to in order to escape her abusive household. While Saadiq writes poetry in her name and struggles against the toxic masculinity rife in his neighborhood, and best friend Savita stands by her in devotion and true, loyal love, Eve tries to escape a neighborhood that seems to trap everyone who lives there in an endless cycle of violence. This gorgeously brutal book about capitalism, power, and growing up too fast was one of my absolute favorites of the last few years. Content warnings for rape, rape culture, trauma, homophobia, femicide, murder, domestic violence and abuse, profiling, suicidal ideation.

Kibogo by Scholastique Mukasonga, translated from French by Mark Polizzotti Oral folklore tells of Kibogo, who brings rain, who allowed himself to be struck by lightning to bring rain to the people. But Christian missionaries from Europe are set on replacing this old mythology. Centered loosely around the story of one Rwandan-born, ambitious padri who tries to combine the Kibogo myth with the story of Jesus, this book is made up of four stories that come together to capture a belief system being threatened by the “progress” colonization brings — even in the form, for example, of a professor set on studying their “ancient beliefs.” Mukasonga is an incredible author, and this book fits a lot into a small package. Content warnings for ableism, imperialism.

