President Biden Calls Congress to Not to Lift National Emergency Act on Somalia

The united states President, Joseph Biden, informed Congress that Somalia’s situation in respect to the threat it posed on US Foreign policies and security and that threats still loomed large over US interests.

Below is a copy of a White House President Biden sent Capitol Hill Tuesday.

Section 202(d) of the National Emergencies Act (50 U.S.C. 1622(d)) provides for the automatic termination of a national emergency unless, within 90 days prior to the anniversary date of its declaration, the President publishes in the Federal Register and transmits to the Congress a notice stating that the emergency is to continue in effect beyond the anniversary date. In accordance with this provision, I have sent to the Federal Register for publication the enclosed notice stating that the national emergency declared in Executive Order 13536 of April 12, 2010, with respect to Somalia is to continue in effect beyond April 12, 2024.

The situation with respect to Somalia continues to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States. Therefore, I have determined that it is necessary to continue the national emergency declared in Executive Order 13536 with respect to Somalia.

JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR.

THE WHITE HOUSE,

April 9, 2024.

