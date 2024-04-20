Somaliland National Commission Sets Date for the Year’s Double Elections

Somaliland heaves a sigh of relief as the nations’ electoral commission sets date for the 9th 1person-1vote to be held on Nover 13, later in the year.

“Today, the Somaliland National Election Commission (NEC) is pleased to announce the schedule for the combined Presidential and Political Parties elections, set to be held on November 13, 2024″, the Somaliland National Electoral Commission siad in a statement, Saturday..

The announcement would certainly allay concerns swirling around relating to the sincerity of the government in going through with the elections. Opposition parties members, it had also been reported, had plit on the issue with some claiming that the government had no intention of signalling the elections to happen.

Speculation on the poaaibility of yet another extension to the term of the President was being whispered by powerful elements stirring public ire behind the curtains.

“In accordance with Election Law 91/2023, the NEC has diligently prepared and finalized the schedule for these significant elections. This announcement represents a crucial milestone in advancing democratic processes and upholding the principles of transparency and fairness within Somaliland’s electoral framework,” the statement said.

“The NEC is committed to ensuring that these combined elections are conducted in a manner that accurately reflects the will and aspirations of the Somaliland people. This includes producing final voter registration and disseminating comprehensive information candidates and voters, and implementing robust measures to safeguard the integrity of the electoral process,” NEC added.

NEC called political parties, political associations, society organizations, media, and international community to ‘actively participate in promoting civic engagement and ensuring a peaceful and inclusive electoral environment’.

