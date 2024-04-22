Somaliland: President Behi Quickly Endorses Slated Elections

His Excellency the President of the Republic of Somaliland, Musa Behi Abdi, quickly endorsed, Sunday, the scheduling of the double elections slated for later this year that the National Electoral Commission only released the day before.

President Behi stated in a a presidential decree posted on the official Facebook account of the Presidency communication and media office, that the President accepted the date which the Electoral Commission for holding the combined elections of the President and for national parties and political associations which is 13 November 2024 in compliance with the General Law for Political Parties and Associations No. 91/2023.

The approval of the President removes the last handicap from holding the elections.

The statement was equally warmly welcomed by all the stakeholders including the three old political parties whose legal mandate ended a year without a replacement in place due to some avoidable and unavoidable circumstances the country faced including the all-out invasion of Sool region of Somaliland by coalition forces among whose ranks extremist leaders and fighters were reported.

Share this: Twitter

Reddit

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Email

Facebook

Pocket

Tumblr

Print



Like this: Like Loading...