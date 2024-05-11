Palestine: Israeli Drives Rafah Residents Away From Their Homes

Israel has told more people in parts of Gaza’s southern city of Rafah to relocate as it prepares to expand its military operation.

The Israeli military also says it is moving into an area in northern Gaza, where it says Hamas has regrouped.

Fighting has intensified across the enclave with heavy clashes between Israeli troops and Palestinian militants outside Rafah.

Meanwhile, a US State Department report has found that Israel has likely broken international norms amid the conflict but not sufficiently to withhold weapons supplies.

Army continues operations in Rafah

Israel’s military says that it is continuing operations in the eastern part of the city of Rafah in the Gaza Strip.

It said that it had killed several Hamas militants over the past 24 hours.

Israel’s forces are still active on the Gaza side of the Rafah border crossing with Egypt, the military said.

The Israeli army also said that rockets were launched from Rafah towards the Kerem Shalom crossing into Israel.

It said that one rocket was intercepted by Israeli forces and the “rest fell in open areas” near the crossing, adding that no injuries were reported.

Israel’s offensive kills 28 in past 24 hours