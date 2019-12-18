Somali-American Congresswoman Ilhan Omar has announced a deal was reached Tuesday to cancel Somalia’s debt but it remained unclear if the cancellation is on the arrears owed to the US by Somalia or the entire debt.

A statement attributed to Omar noted a deal had been reached to relief Somalia of the debt which is about $4.7 billion.

“I am thrilled we were able to secure debt relief for Somalia today. Somalia continues to hold crushing amounts of debt—which holds back the economy and keeps millions of Somalis in poverty,” the statement read in part. “This doesn’t just have an impact on Somalis, but on the thousands of Somali- Americans who live in my district and have family in the region.”

The announcement which comes a day ahead of the IMF board meeting is not, however, clear on whether the cancellation of the debt refers to the $1 billion debt Somalia owes the United States or the whole arrears.