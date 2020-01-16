Dahabshiil Group was among the entities contributing to the launching of the Electronic -Shiling Service’s, provided by the Central Bank of Somaliland and Somtel whose aim is to enable SL Civil Servants to receive salaries through the Somtel and eDahab service. Somaliland Civil Service core will be using this service in their Samsung mobile phones.

This golden opportunity allows the various Government employees of Somaliland to use their Somtel number and e-dahab service to access the government’s payroll and link them to their central bank accounts and at the same time purchase a modern Mobile with Somtel 4G Internet Data + unlimited calls which government employees can pay in installment for one year or 12 months

Mr. Abdurrahman Ali Abdi, Dahabshiil Group managing director unveiling the new service said, “We at Dahabshiil and Somtel have played a vital role in the introduction of the new electronic service which enables the Central Bank will be able to send civil servants salaries on time without further delays. On the other hand, Mr. Abdurrahman Ali Abdi said that the new service will enable civil servants to access investment provided by Dahabshiil bank and microfinance, and any civil servant who wants to access loans will be able to do so by presenting their monthly earnings through the Edahab accounts using the Somtel Simcards and which will eligible for access the wide range of investment packages offered by Dahabshiil group.

The Online Services that the Central Bank has created will improve the efficiency of accountability and transparency. Government workers across Somaliland provinces will receive their pays on time.