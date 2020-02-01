The Deputy Commissioner of one of the districts of the Somalia Federal government capital, Mogadishu, called ‘Kahda’, was on Saturday targeted by a bomb injuring him seriously.

The Deputy DC for Security and Political Affairs, Abdinassir Hassan Ali, was hit at the Hosh junction of Dharkeynley district at a stone’s throw from where the most devastating bomb blast of 2019 happened, the Ex-control to Afgoye.

Two of the government official’s bodyguards were killed on the spot and several more injured.

At another, however, unrelated incident on the opposite side of the city near the northern exit point of sprawling, beleaguered city, a convoy of the AU peacekeepers, AMISOM, was hit in the morning, too.

Following the powerful blast, which destroyed, a water-truck among the peacekeepers’ vehicles, AMISOM troopers opened fire wildly.

Three civilians were reported to have been killed instantly. Again, an unspecified number of civilians sustained injuries of varying degrees. All three – a driver and two women passengers – were on the same public transport minivan.

It has become something of a modus operandi on the part of the peacekeepers to indiscriminately open fire whenever they were hit – in or outside populated areas.

No human casualties were reported on the AMISOM side. The hit convoy, reports revealed, did not leave the site until reinforcements arrived awhile later although there were no fighters to engage present or visible anywhere.

Al Shabaab owned up to both hits.